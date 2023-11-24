In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both sides continue to suffer devastating casualties and loss. These violent clashes have reached far beyond the front lines, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia has been facing “mass casualties” from Ukrainian long-range precision strikes, occurring well behind the front line. On November 10, more than 70 Russian troops were likely killed in a strike on a truck convoy 23 kilometers behind the front line in Hladkivka village, located in the Kherson oblast. Additionally, a strike on an award ceremony or concert in Kumachove, 60 kilometers behind the lines, is believed to have caused “tens” of casualties on November 19.

However, it is important to note that Ukraine has also suffered similar losses in this devastating conflict. The same update from the UK Ministry of Defense acknowledges that a Russian missile killed 19 members of a Ukrainian brigade during a medal ceremony on November 3.

The situation in Avdiivka, an eastern city in Ukraine, has reached a critical point. Russian forces have bombarded the city for weeks, and now they are reportedly sending waves of troops towards this strategically important location. Ukrainian senior officials and soldiers have described the devastating losses suffered by Russian forces, with one Ukrainian battalion deputy stating that “the fields are just littered with corpses.”

This military strategy of constantly sending relentless attacks is reminiscent of Russia’s approach during the capture of Bakhmut, another city in Ukraine. Despite Russia’s efforts since mid-October, it has been unable to wrest control of Avdiivka from Ukraine. Avdiivka, which is located just 5 kilometers from Donetsk, the Russian-controlled regional capital, holds immense significance in this ongoing conflict.

As this war continues to rage on, we must not forget the impact on the civilians caught in the crossfire. Avdiivka’s prewar population of 32,000 has drastically dwindled to around 1,400 residents. Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, describes the relentless bombardment of the city, with an average of eight to 18 air attacks per day.

In addition to Avdiivka, there have been reports of casualties and damages in other regions. Earlier this week, Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson resulted in four deaths, five injuries, and significant damage to more than 60 buildings. Ukrainian officials suspect that cluster munitions were used in the attack, yet independent verification of this report is still pending.

The conflict has also affected the media, with Russian state television reporting the death of journalist Boris Maksudov following a Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current situation in the conflict? The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is ongoing, with both sides experiencing devastating casualties and loss of life. The situation is particularly intense in the city of Avdiivka, which has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces. How many people have been affected by the war? The war has caused significant displacement and casualties. In Avdiivka alone, the population has diminished from 32,000 to approximately 1,400 residents. Are there any efforts to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has mentioned new military aid packages from allies, which include support for the country’s air defenses. These aid packages aim to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses against Russian attacks. What is the impact on civilians? Civilians have been severely impacted by this conflict, with many living in fear due to the constant bombardment of their cities. The destruction of infrastructure and the loss of loved ones have created a humanitarian crisis in affected areas. Is there any hope for a resolution to the conflict? The conflict remains highly complex and challenging to resolve. International efforts to engage both parties in peace negotiations continue, but a lasting solution is yet to be found.

Sources: The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters