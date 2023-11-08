Russia Expels POLITICO Journalist, Continuing Crackdown on Foreign Press

Russia has expelled Eva Hartog, a reporter for POLITICO Europe, after 10 years of reporting in the country. The decision comes amid a crackdown on foreign journalists and media outlets following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hartog, a Dutch citizen with Russian roots, was informed by Russia’s foreign ministry that her visa would not be extended and she had six days to leave the country. No additional information was provided on how the ruling was made.

This expulsion marks the first known instance of a foreign journalist based in Russia being kicked out since the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine. It follows the imprisonment of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges earlier this year.

Under President Vladimir Putin’s leadership, Russia has systematically cleared the field of critics at home. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been imprisoned on extremism charges, while independent Russian journalists have faced new censorship laws that criminalize critical coverage of the war.

Jamil Anderlini, POLITICO Europe’s editor-in-chief, expressed disappointment with Russia’s actions but affirmed the publication’s commitment to covering Russian politics and the war in Ukraine in a factual and nonpartisan manner.

Foreign journalists and international media have been selectively targeted by the Kremlin in recent years. BBC’s Russia correspondent Sarah Rainsford and Tom Vennink, Russia correspondent for Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant, were both expelled from the country in 2021.

In March this year, Gershkovich’s arrest on espionage charges sent shockwaves through the foreign journalist community in Russia, with many considering their future in the country. His case remains unresolved, and he faces up to 20 years in jail.

Russia’s crackdown on foreign reporters has intensified since its assault on Kyiv began, with EU sanctions targeting individuals responsible for disinformation. The Russian government has indicated that foreign correspondents will face a new process for obtaining documents and that the previous “regime of maximum favorable treatment” is over.

The expulsion of Eva Hartog from Moscow highlights the increasing challenges faced by foreign journalists trying to report on Russian politics and the war in Ukraine. The crackdown on press freedom in Russia raises concerns about the ability to provide objective and independent coverage of critical events.