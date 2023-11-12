Russia Expels Journalist Eva Hartog, Impacting Press Freedom

Russia has recently expelled Eva Hartog, a prominent journalist and former editor-in-chief of Moscow Times, causing concerns about press freedom in the country. The decision to not extend Hartog’s visa and transfer her press accreditation to Politico was made by the “relevant authorities,” with no explicit reason provided by Moscow. This incident marks the first expulsion of a foreign journalist from Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The expulsion of Hartog comes as a blow to the already limited freedom of the press in Russia. In recent years, there have been instances of journalists being targeted and expelled for their critical reporting. In 2021, BBC reporter Sarah Rainsford was expelled in retaliation for what Russia perceived as discrimination against Russian media in the United Kingdom. Later, Tom Vennik from the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant faced expulsion due to administrative violations.

Eva Hartog began her career as a web editor for Moscow Times in 2013 and eventually rose to become the editor-in-chief in 2017. After leaving the Moscow Times, she joined the Dutch weekly De Groene Amsterdammer before transitioning to Politico Europe. Throughout her career, Hartog has demonstrated a commitment to factual and nonpartisan coverage of Russian politics.

The expulsion of Hartog serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by journalists working in Russia. Press freedom in the country has been increasingly restricted, with dissenting voices often silenced or intimidated. The move to expel a respected journalist like Hartog not only limits the diversity of perspectives available to the public but also raises concerns about the state of media freedom in Russia.

