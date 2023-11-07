Over 2,000 People Evacuated in Russia’s Far East Due to Severe Flooding

Russia’s Far East region has been hit by heavy rains and severe flooding, leading to the evacuation of more than 2,000 people. The Primorye region, which shares borders with China and North Korea, has seen nearly 5,000 buildings submerged in water, according to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

The flooding has prompted the establishment of 13 temporary accommodation centers to provide shelter and assistance to those affected by the disaster. Among those evacuated were 405 children, emphasizing the urgency and priority given to their safety.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Ussuriysk, where the flooding reached its worst level in a decade. This unprecedented situation has disrupted the lives of local residents and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

Tropical Storm Khanun, which had previously battered Japan before heading towards the Korean peninsula, was responsible for the heavy downpour and subsequent flooding. The storm’s erratic path has posed challenges for meteorologists in tracking its movements accurately, contributing to the unpredictability and intensity of the weather conditions.

While the situation in Russia’s Far East remains critical, neighboring South Korea has also faced the consequences of Tropical Storm Khanun. Tens of thousands of scouts were forced to evacuate their jamboree campsite as a safety precaution.

Efforts are underway to provide necessary aid and support to those affected by the flooding, as well as to restore normalcy in the affected regions. The resilience of the affected communities, coupled with swift emergency response measures, will play a crucial role in the recovery process.

In times of natural disasters, solidarity and cooperation become essential. By coming together, both nationally and internationally, we can alleviate the suffering of those impacted and help them rebuild their lives.