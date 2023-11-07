The Ruble’s Tumultuous Fall: Unveiling the Vulnerabilities of Russia’s Economy

The recent volatility in the Russian ruble has brought to light the fragilities within President Vladimir Putin’s fortress economy. As the Kremlin’s economic team hastily devised a solution to patch up the currency’s decline, it became evident that Russia’s military funding poses a great challenge. The government faces the dilemma of financing its military endeavors without jeopardizing the national currency and causing detrimental inflation.

Despite the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine and the exodus of numerous Western companies, life in Moscow may still present a facade of normality. In popular areas such as Bolshaya Nikitskaya street, customers can be seen enjoying outdoor seating at restaurants and bars, seemingly oblivious to the economic turmoil. However, a closer look reveals subtle changes – instead of international brands like Zara and H&M, new clothing brands like Maag and Vilet have filled the void.

While key economic indicators such as unemployment, economic growth, and inflation appear stable, the impact of these changes is felt by those with limited incomes. The fluctuating prices and uncertainties have left many Moscow residents with a mix of unease and resignation.

Businesses, in search of alternative sources, have turned to neighboring countries to procure supplies. Imported products are now being sourced through parallel channels, bypassing the sanctions. Additionally, government spending on the military and social programs has provided a much-needed boost to the economy by circulating cash among individuals and companies.

However, certain sectors have faltered, particularly the auto industry after Western manufacturers withdrew from Russia. Nevertheless, Chinese vehicle imports have gained traction as an alternative. Meanwhile, foreign travel has become a luxury for the wealthy, as visa and airline bans restrict the accessibility for most.

The root cause of the ruble’s pressure lies in Russia’s diminishing oil earnings due to Western sanctions. The country’s trade surplus has narrowed as Russian people and companies increase their purchases from abroad, leading to a decline in the ruble’s value. Interestingly, a weaker exchange rate has been beneficial for the government, as it allows for larger amounts of rubles generated from oil exports to finance state expenditures.

However, when the ruble fell below the psychologically important level of 100 rubles to the dollar, the central bank took swift action. An emergency interest rate hike of 3.5 percentage points aimed to curb local demand for imports and stabilize the currency. Although the rate hike provided a short-lived respite, the ruble continues to slide.

While the Kremlin has implemented measures to “sanctions-proof” the economy and fortified the nation’s food production and manufacturing, the future remains uncertain. Sanctions and the cost of military endeavors have placed a strain on Russia’s economy, causing a “slow burn” cumulative effect. The difficult challenge of reconciling the need for cash with the necessity to raise interest rates remains unresolved.

Looking ahead, Robin Brooks, chief economist with the Institute of International Finance, suggests that the Group of Seven democracies could further exacerbate the situation by lowering the price cap on Russian oil sales. This would intensify the pressure on the ruble, pushing the central bank to raise interest rates even higher and deepening the tradeoff dilemma.

In conclusion, while the ruble’s decline is currently manageable, it is crucial for Russia to address the vulnerabilities that have become increasingly apparent. The country’s ability to navigate the challenges of military funding, sanctions, and economic stability will shape its future path.