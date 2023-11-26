Russian Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian Drones and Missiles in Response to Recent Attack

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted Ukrainian drones in multiple regions within its territory, including Moscow, just a day after Ukraine reported a significant drone attack that it described as the largest since Russia’s invasion in February last year. The Ministry of Defense of Russia released a statement confirming that four Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Bryansk, Smolensk, and Tula regions. Additionally, Russia announced that several drones had been shot down over the Moscow region. The Russian army also intercepted two Ukrainian missiles that were headed for Russia over the Sea of Azov, situated between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Ukraine stated that its air defense had successfully downed eight out of nine drones that entered its airspace on Sunday. The attack on Ukraine came as the country commemorated Holodomor, a tragic event orchestrated by the Soviet Union that resulted in the mass starvation and death of millions of Ukrainians during the Stalin era. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine referred to the attack as an act of intentional terror, criticizing the Russian leadership for their apparent disregard for human life.

It is worth noting that Ukraine has been carrying out drone strikes on Russian regions and the annexed Crimean Peninsula for several months now. In response, Russia launched a counteroffensive this past summer to push back Ukrainian forces. The annexation of Crimea and Russia’s support of separatists in eastern Ukraine followed the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych, whose government had close ties with Moscow, after a popular uprising in 2014.

Frequently Asked Questions