In a relentless pursuit to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, Russian forces continue their offensive, disregarding heavy casualties suffered along the way, according to Ukrainian officials. Since its failed attempt to seize the capital city of Kyiv in February 2022, Russia has shifted its focus to the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Over the past two weeks, Avdiivka has become the primary target for Russian forces in Donetsk. This small town, known for its prominent coking plant, has transformed into a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Despite Ukrainian efforts to repel the enemy, Russian forces persist in their advance.

Russian infantry has relied heavily on small assault groups comprising 30 to 40 soldiers, aiming to break through Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun revealed Russia’s significant losses, with 2,500 dead and wounded in the area over the past six days. This toll is particularly noteworthy, considering Russia’s disregard for the well-being of their own troops.

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka’s military administration, reported that Russia applies pressure from the north but has been unable to overcome the rail line controlled by Ukrainian forces. Barabash dismissed rumors of Russian troops gaining control over the large slag heaps that dominate the town’s industrial landscape, attributing it to a mere spectacle.

According to Ukrainian captain Valeriy Prozapas, Russia’s persistence in Avdiivka can be attributed to both military and political reasons. Prozapas claims that the strategic positioning of Avdiivka, which is “de facto half surrounded,” urges Russian forces to continue their assault. Additionally, Russia seeks to showcase a victory, even if temporary, to boost morale within their own population.

While Ukraine’s counteroffensive, launched in June, has resulted in the recapture of devastated villages in the east and some settlements in the southern sector, progress has been slower compared to last year’s rapid advance through the northeast.

Reports from the Russian side made no mention of Avdiivka but claimed the repulsion of 15 Ukrainian attacks near Kupiansk, located farther north. Ukrainian officials confirmed heavy fighting in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a town that was initially captured by Russian troops but later reclaimed by Ukraine.

Additionally, authorities in the Kharkiv region announced a mandatory evacuation of families from ten localities in response to the escalating conflict. The situation remains volatile, with both sides presenting conflicting battle reports.

It is important to note that the information provided in this article is based on the accounts of Ukrainian officials and may not be independently verified.