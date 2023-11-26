Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attacks Including over Moscow, Defense Ministry Says

Russia successfully intercepted and neutralized multiple Ukrainian drone attacks, including those targeting the capital city of Moscow, according to officials. The Ministry of Defense reported that a total of 20 drones were destroyed over the territories of Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts in just 24 hours. The drones were detected and eliminated on Saturday night, with an additional nine drones destroyed on Sunday.

Fortunately, no injuries or significant damage were reported in Moscow as a result of the drone wreckage. However, in the Russian region of Tula, one of the drones crashed into an apartment building, causing minor damage to windows and resulting in a slight injury to one person.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian drone attacks extended beyond Moscow. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was also targeted, leading to damage to the power system and leaving parts of the region without electricity overnight. Denis Pushilin, the Russian-backed head of the DPR, expressed the challenging situation and assured that efforts were underway to restore power and provide necessary services to the affected citizens.

In addition to the drone attacks, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the successful interception of two S-200 anti-aircraft missiles in the air over the Sea of Azov. The missile interception demonstrates Russia’s robust air defense capabilities.

These recent attacks form part of a larger escalation between Russia and Ukraine. Notably, Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv was subjected to Russia’s largest drone attack to date. Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted a staggering 71 Shahed drones across six regions, with the majority concentrated in Kyiv. This significant incident disrupted the power supply to 77 residential buildings and 120 establishments in the city center temporarily, but electricity was later restored.

As temperatures drop and winter approaches, Ukraine remains concerned about potential repeat incidents from the previous year. During the last winter season, Russia conducted a sustained campaign of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing significant disruptions. The authorities are striving to ensure the safety and stability of the country’s energy supply during this critical period.

