Russian Forces Ward off Ongoing Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Ensuring Safety and Security

Russian defense officials announced on Sunday that they successfully foiled over 20 Ukrainian drone attacks within Russian territories in the past 24 hours, including the capital city of Moscow. These incidents mark the latest in a series of drone attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the Ministry of Defense, a total of 24 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in various regions, including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk, and Smolensk oblasts. Additionally, Russian air defenses intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones over territories under Russian control, such as Kharkiv, Kherson, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

To ensure the safety and security of Russian citizens, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that 17 HIMARS MLRS projectiles were successfully intercepted within the past 24 hours. These actions have effectively neutralized potential threats from Ukrainian forces.

Fortunately, no injuries or significant damages were reported as a result of the intercepted drones. However, in the Russian region of Tula, one drone crashed into an apartment building, causing minor damage to windows and resulting in a slight injury to an individual.

The attack on the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) inflicted damage to the power system, leaving parts of the region without electricity overnight. Denis Pushilin, the Russian-backed head of the DPR, acknowledged the challenging situation and assured citizens that efforts are underway to restore power and provide essential services as quickly as possible.

In addition to the drone attacks, Russia’s Ministry of Defense revealed that two S-200 anti-aircraft missiles were destroyed in the air over the Sea of Azov. These successful operations further contribute to the overall security of the region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted a significant number of drones in response to the Russian aggression. A total of 71 Shahed drones were intercepted across six regions of Ukraine, with the majority concentrated in Kyiv. This attack is considered a “record number” of drones, according to a Telegram post from Ukraine’s Air Force.

The Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv experienced temporary power outages in 77 residential buildings and 120 establishments due to the attack. However, power supply was eventually restored later in the day.

As Ukraine approaches the winter season, there are concerns about potential repeated attacks on its energy infrastructure, similar to previous incidents carried out by Russia. Authorities remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the energy supply and overall well-being of the Ukrainian people.

