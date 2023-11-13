Russian Air Defence Systems Thwart Drone Attack Near Moscow

In a thwarted attempt to attack Russia’s capital city with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), air defence systems successfully neutralized a drone in the Istra district, west of Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident, stating that emergency services were present at the scene, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The drone attack on Saturday morning prompted the temporary closure of all three main airports servicing the capital, namely Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo. This incident marks yet another in a series of recent drone attacks aimed at Russian territory.

Notably, Russia’s military has reported encountering repeated attacks from Ukrainian drones and missile strikes over the past week. This has led to the suspension of flights at the Moscow airports on multiple occasions, including Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Ukraine, however, has not yet issued a statement regarding this latest drone attack. It is important to note that Ukraine seldom publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territories within Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defence disclosed that their forces have managed to down nine Ukrainian drones and disrupt 33 others using electronic warfare. This drone attack represents Kyiv’s largest assault on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula since the initiation of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

FAQs

1. What is a drone attack?

A drone attack refers to the deliberate use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strike a target with the intention of causing damage or harm.

2. How do air defence systems neutralize drones?

Air defence systems employ various methods to neutralize drones, including interception by guided missiles, jamming the drone’s control signals, or disabling the drone’s systems with electronic warfare techniques.

3. Are drone attacks a common occurrence?

While drone attacks have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, they are not yet considered a common occurrence. However, the evolving capabilities of drones pose new security challenges, leading to enhanced measures to prevent such attacks.

4. What is the significance of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula?

The Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, located in Ukraine, holds geopolitical importance due to its strategic location along the Black Sea. The annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 has been a subject of international controversy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

