Russian Sarmat ICBMs Deployed: A Strategic Move to Maintain Deterrence

Russia has recently deployed the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for combat duty, according to the country’s Roscosmos space agency. The Sarmat system, also known as “Satan II,” was first announced by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, and it is designed to replace the R-36 ICBMs.

Although some media outlets have portrayed Sarmat as a potential offensive weapon, experts emphasize that its purpose is deterrence. Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, explains that Putin is strategically signaling to the United States and NATO that the nuclear option remains on the table in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Sarmat is a formidable strategic weapon capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, specifically intended for targeting strategic locations such as the United States. However, Koffler highlights that Putin would not initiate a kinetic attack using nuclear weapons unless Russia perceives an imminent threat from the US or NATO. The deployment of Sarmat is primarily aimed at dissuading potential adversaries and demonstrating Russia’s commitment to its national security.

Furthermore, there have been reports in Russian media suggesting that Sarmat could annihilate London within six minutes. These claims are likely intended to send a deterrent message to the UK, an ardent supporter of Ukraine. However, Koffler emphasizes that Putin would not resort to attacking London or any NATO country unless Russia’s intelligence agencies assess an imminent attack by NATO.

The deployment of Sarmat underscores Russia’s reliance on nuclear weapons as a cornerstone of its war-fighting doctrine. The fear of unintended escalation, triggered by flawed intelligence assessments or misunderstandings, is a concern that keeps national security professionals on high alert. It is crucial to avoid miscalculations that can lead to an unintended nuclear conflict, especially as the risk of direct war between Russia and the US escalates with the prolonged Ukraine crisis.

While the Biden administration and Washington, in general, are cautious about engaging in a war with Russia, Putin capitalizes on this anxiety by utilizing the nuclear card as leverage. This delicate conundrum complicates the precarious geopolitical dynamics between the two nations.

The deployment of Sarmat ICBMs serves as a reminder of the significance of maintaining stability, communication, and clear understanding between Russia, the US, and NATO to prevent the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.