Russia Brands Prominent Journalist as ‘Foreign Agent’

In a surprising move, Russia has declared renowned journalist Dmitry Muratov a “foreign agent,” adding him to the list of individuals allegedly acting on behalf of hostile states. Muratov, the former editor of the now-defunct liberal newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was included in the Russian Ministry of Justice’s register of journalists, politicians, and activists.

Being labeled a “foreign agent” imposes strict regulations on Muratov’s political activities and effectively restricts his participation in public life. Russian media and social networks are required to acknowledge his status whenever mentioning him. This designation has often been used to target critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as opponents of the Ukrainian conflict.

The decision to brand Muratov as a “foreign agent” contradicts Russia’s previous recognition of his journalism. In 2021, Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his principled reporting, which prompted congratulations from Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. Peskov commended Muratov’s consistent dedication to his own values, his talent, and his courage.

The Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded to Muratov and American journalist Maria Ressa for their contribution to safeguarding freedom of expression, an essential cornerstone of democracy and lasting peace.

Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine have resulted in the stifling of independent media outlets within the country. Many journalists, like Muratov, have been compelled to relocate abroad to continue their work. Novaya Gazeta, Muratov’s publication, was forced to shut down its operations in Russia shortly after the war began. Despite the closure, the newspaper has persevered by transitioning to an online platform.

The Russian government’s actions have also raised international concerns. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained since March 29 on espionage charges without any presented evidence. The arrest, marking the first of an accredited correspondent on spying allegations since the Cold War, has been condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden as “totally illegal.”

Additionally, POLITICO reporter Eva Hartog faced expulsion from Russia after her visa extension was denied in August.

The Nobel Foundation also faced criticism for inviting Russian ambassadors to this year’s award ceremony, sparking backlash from Swedish and Ukrainian politicians.

