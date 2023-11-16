Russians Utilize Innovative Strategy to Protect Strategic Bombers

Satellite imagery has recently emerged on social media, revealing an unconventional approach employed by Russia’s military. The pictures depict a Tu-95 strategic bomber covered with car tires, supposedly to safeguard the aircraft against drone attacks.

The satellite image, shared by user Tatarigami_UA, a Ukrainian military officer in reserves, showcases the military airfield in Engels, located approximately 500 miles southeast of Moscow. This tactic has been implemented in response to the increasing number of assaults on Russia’s airbases by drones.

Rather than a one-time occurrence, the satellite imagery suggests an ongoing process of fitting the tires onto the bomber. This raises intriguing questions about whether this budget-friendly adaptation serves as a substitute for the Russian air force’s usual explosive reactive armor.

It is important to note that the authenticity of these images has not been independently verified, and Newsweek has reached out to Russia’s Defense Ministry for comment.

Interestingly, experts in Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and naval analysis have pointed out Russia’s use of deceptive tactics to protect its military equipment. H. I. Sutton, a renowned analyst, stated that Russia’s disguise of its Black Sea Fleet employs camouflage tactics reminiscent of those employed during World War II. The painting of the bow and stern of one of its Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates in the Black Sea serves to confuse Ukrainian drone operators, making it appear less valuable and therefore an unlikely target.

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive enters its fourth month, the number of strikes on Russian soil has been steadily escalating. The Ukrainian Military Center, a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Kyiv, conducted an analysis of the satellite image shared by Tatarigami_UA. Their assessment suggests that the Russians are covering the wing and central part of the plane with tires. However, the effectiveness of this protective measure remains uncertain due to the flammability of rubber tires and the challenges associated with extinguishing them.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a Tu-95 strategic bomber?

The Tu-95, also known as “Bear” by NATO, is a long-range strategic bomber aircraft. It is one of the largest and heaviest military aircraft ever built and is capable of carrying various weapons, including cruise missiles.

2. How are drones posing a threat to Russian airbases?

Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, have become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare. These small, agile aircraft can be utilized for surveillance, reconnaissance, and even offensive operations. Drones are being deployed to target Russian airbases, posing a threat to their military assets.

3. What is Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT)?

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) refers to the collection and analysis of publicly available information for the purpose of gathering intelligence. This includes sources such as news articles, social media posts, satellite imagery, and videos.

4. What is the Black Sea Fleet?

The Black Sea Fleet is a Russian naval force stationed in the Black Sea region. It is responsible for protecting Russia’s maritime interests in the area and includes a variety of naval assets, such as frigates, submarines, and aircraft.

