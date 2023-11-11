In a startling revelation, evidence has emerged suggesting that Russia attempted to cover up a pilot’s deliberate attempt to shoot down a NATO aircraft near Ukraine. The incident, which occurred last year, was initially attributed to a “technical malfunction” by Russian authorities, a claim that was accepted by the UK at the time. However, a comprehensive investigation conducted by the BBC has shed light on the true nature of the incident.

According to intercepted communications, the pilot of a Russian SU-27 fighter jet fired two missiles at a British RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft on September 29. Contrary to the official narrative, it has been discovered that the pilot believed he had permission to engage the NATO aircraft but failed in his attempt. One missile missed its target, while the other either malfunctioned or was aborted shortly after being launched.

The RAF reconnaissance aircraft, which was operating in international airspace over the Black Sea, unexpectedly encountered the Russian fighter jets. During the encounter, the pilot received what he interpreted as a command to fire from the ground station controller. Misinterpreting the command, he released an air-to-air missile that failed to lock onto its target. The second pilot expressed surprise and frustration at his colleague’s action, but this did not deter the first pilot from making a second attempt, resulting in another malfunction or aborted missile.

The incident raises significant concerns about the professionalism and competence of Russia’s air force. The fact that a pilot would mistakenly believe he had authorization to engage a NATO aircraft highlights the potential risks that such miscalculations can pose. The near-miss between the Russian and British aircraft was described as “really, really scary” by a US official following the incident, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

Subsequent to the incident, the RAF has taken measures to enhance the safety of its reconnaissance flights. Flights are now escorted by Typhoon fighter jets armed with air-to-air missiles, providing an additional layer of protection and deterrence.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to the allegations and requests for comment, leaving many questions unanswered. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences that can result from Russia’s actions, particularly in light of its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It also underscores the significance of maintaining a constant vigilance in monitoring and responding to potential threats.

