Leveraging Car Tires for the Defense of Russian Bombers

Russia has recently deployed a unique method to protect one of its critical war assets, the Engels-2 air base. Satellite imagery captured in September has unveiled an unconventional sight – the wings of a Tu-95 bomber covered entirely with car tires.

The purpose behind this peculiar arrangement is to create a defense mechanism against potential drone attacks. By strategically positioning car tires along the wings and a small segment of the upper fuselage, Russia aims to absorb the impact of kamikaze drones, minimizing the damage inflicted on the aircraft.

This innovative approach demonstrates Russia’s determination to discover new and innovative solutions to emerging threats. However, it is important to note that the effectiveness of this defense strategy depends on various factors, such as the size, speed, and angle of impact of the drone. There is also a potential risk of the tires catching fire or exploding upon impact, posing a danger to the crew and the aircraft itself.

While the use of rubber components in military vehicles is not uncommon, such as rubber pads on tank tracks to reduce noise and protect against wear and tear, the application of car tires on a bomber’s wings is a unique endeavor. It showcases the continuous exploration of unconventional methods to enhance aviation security.

Frequently Asked Questions Why are car tires placed on the wings?

Car tires are used to create a makeshift defense against drone attacks. By absorbing the impact of a drone, the tires help protect the wings and critical components of the aircraft.

Are car tires an effective defense against all drone attacks?

The effectiveness of car tires depends on factors such as the size, speed, and angle of impact of the drone. While they can mitigate damage, they are not foolproof.

Can car tires catch fire or explode upon impact?

Yes, there is a risk that car tires could catch fire or explode upon impact, which could pose a danger to the aircraft and crew.

Are car tires commonly used in military vehicles?

Rubber components, including car tires, have been used in military vehicles for various purposes, such as reducing noise, protecting against projectiles, and increasing lifespan.

