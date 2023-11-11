Russia Warns of Consequences for Foreign Military Involvement in Ukraine

In a recent statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev cautioned against foreign military involvement in Ukraine, warning that it could have serious consequences. Medvedev expressed concern about the plans of countries like Britain and Germany to provide military training and equipment to Ukrainian forces.

While reacting to the announcement by the British Defence Minister, Medvedev highlighted the potential risks associated with sending British soldiers to train Ukrainian troops. He considered it a provocative move and stated that these soldiers would be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces. Medvedev emphasized that Russia’s armed forces would respond ruthlessly, viewing these soldiers not as mercenaries but as British NATO specialists.

Similarly, Medvedev criticized German efforts to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles that could threaten Russian territory. He argued that if Germany justifies these actions according to international law, then Russia would have the right to strike German factories where these missiles are produced.

Medvedev’s statements sound a strong alarm about the potential consequences of Western involvement in Ukraine. He believes that these actions are pushing the world closer to a possible World War Three. This is not the first time Medvedev has voiced such warnings; earlier this year, he called the West’s behavior “completely crazy” and declared that the possibility of a global conflict was increasing.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the current stance of the British government on deploying military instructors to Ukraine?

A: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak clarified that there are no immediate plans to send British soldiers to Ukraine. While the possibility of providing training in Ukraine might be considered in the future, it is not a current plan.

Q: Why does Russia consider foreign military involvement in Ukraine a threat?

A: Russia views the presence and support of foreign military forces in Ukraine as a provocative act that undermines its security and national interests. It considers such actions as potential aggression and warns of possible retaliation.

Q: What are Taurus cruise missiles, and why is their supply to Ukraine concerning to Russia?

A: Taurus cruise missiles are long-range missiles capable of striking distant targets. Their supply to Ukraine creates unease in Russia as it increases the potential threat to its own territory. Russia sees this as an escalation of tensions and a reason to consider appropriate countermeasures.

Q: Does Medvedev’s statement reflect the official position of the Russian government?

A: While Medvedev holds a significant position as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, his statements should be understood as his personal commentary rather than an official government stance. However, they do reflect a concerning perspective within some circles of Russian politics.

Sources: