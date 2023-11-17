A New Era of Conscription in Russia: Uncertainty and Fear Surrounding Ukraine War

In a recent change to Russia’s conscription laws, the maximum age for military service has been raised by three years, amplifying concerns among many young men about the possibility of being called up to fight in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Peter, a 27-year-old salesman living in St Petersburg, expresses his anxiety, stating, “Now I live in a state of constant fear. I can’t plan anything.” This new legislation has significantly expanded the pool of eligible men, with the conscription age now reaching up to 30 years old.

The impact of this change is far-reaching, affecting millions of men like Peter who had previously been exempt from military service. Peter had aspirations of purchasing a home for his family, but these plans are now put on hold as he faces the uncertain prospect of being drafted into the army. He vehemently expresses his reluctance to participate in the war, asserting, “I don’t want to join the army, I don’t want to take part in this war and die for someone else’s goals.”

The Russian Parliament has also passed a bill that imposes significantly higher fines on individuals who fail to report to an enlistment office after receiving a draft notice. Starting from the 1st of October, those who do not comply can be fined up to 30,000 roubles (about £250/$315), which is ten times the current maximum fine. To further restrict potential draft evaders, a new law has been enacted that prohibits conscripts from leaving the country once they receive their draft notice.

Alex, a 30-year-old factory worker in Moscow, shares a gripping account of his recent encounter with military enlistment officers. Initially promised immunity from the draft due to the critical nature of his position, Alex was later coerced into submitting his documents when officers rebuked him for “hiding behind his papers.” Reluctantly accepting his fate, Alex expresses his longing for peace for his daughter’s sake, stating, “I want to see my daughter grow and live in peace.” His fears are intensified by a new conscription notice system, which allows call-up papers to be served online, increasing the government’s ability to track and apprehend potential draft evaders.

Although President Vladimir Putin initially promised that conscripts would not be involved in active combat, evidence suggests that some have been deployed to fight in Ukraine. The BBC’s Russian service confirms that at least 57 conscripts have lost their lives since the invasion began. Additionally, hundreds of conscripts are currently stationed at the Russian-Ukrainian border, tasked with guarding it despite their limited training. This raises questions about the suitability of conscripts for such operations. Valentina, whose own son was conscripted, criticizes the lack of response from military officials and the prosecution office regarding her complaints about the deployment of inexperienced conscripts.

While the exact number of casualties sustained by Russia remains uncertain, independent investigations indicate that the figure may be much higher than what the defense ministry is willing to disclose. The BBC Russian service, in collaboration with independent Russian website Mediazona, has confirmed the names of over 29,000 Russian fighters who have lost their lives in the invasion thus far. This number includes both Russian servicemen and members of the Wagner mercenary group. However, this figure is likely only a conservative estimate, with the actual losses potentially exceeding twice this amount.

The new conscription laws have engendered a climate of fear and uncertainty among young Russian men, leaving them questioning their future and prospects for peace. Legal loopholes and the ambiguity surrounding the application of the new laws further exacerbate their concerns. As they navigate this uncharted territory, young men like Peter find themselves torn between the aspirations for a stable life and the looming specter of being drafted into a war they do not wish to fight.