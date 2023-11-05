Amidst the recent conflict and subsequent reclamation of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, it has been revealed that senior diplomats from Russia, the United States, and the European Union had engaged in secret talks just before the lightning campaign took place. These discussions aimed to exert pressure on Baku to end its nine-month blockade of the disputed enclave. While the Kremlin confirmed the existence of these diplomatic exchanges, some details provided in a Politico Europe report were deemed inaccurate.

Rather than using direct quotes from officials, we can state that the talks occurred and the Kremlin confirmed their existence, but without providing specific details. It is important to note that, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meeting was a regular exchange of views. Contrary to the notion of secrecy, Moscow claims to have been approached by Washington and Brussels to engage in these discussions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative on Armenian-Azerbaijan normalization, Igor Khovayev, was Moscow’s envoy for the talks. The United States sent senior adviser Louis Bono for Caucasus negotiations, while the European Union was represented by Toivo Klaar. Politico Europe highlights that these diplomatic meetings have become uncommon in the years following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent diplomatic isolation.

It is intriguing to consider the motives behind this secretive trilateral dialogue. While the core fact remains that these talks occurred, the true nature and extent of their discussion cannot be fully determined. Speculations arise as to whether the engagement was a genuine effort to pressure Azerbaijan, or if it served as a symbolic gesture intended to maintain the appearance of cooperation between Russia, the United States, and the European Union.

This revelation sheds light on the intricate diplomatic maneuvers undertaken by global powers amidst regional conflicts. The fact that these discussions took place indicates a recognition of the urgency and complexity surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. While the conflict has resulted in significant consequences for the region, it is essential to speculate on the potential impact of this secret diplomacy in influencing the course of events.