Russia Confirms Death of Prigozhin, Leader of Wagner Group

The recent DNA testing conducted on the remains of those who perished in a plane crash near Moscow has officially confirmed the death of Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, a well-known Russian mercenary organization. The examination results positively identified all 10 individuals listed on the flight manifest, including Prigozhin and his top lieutenants, as reported by Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency.

Prigozhin, once hailed as a war hero and celebrated by the Russian public, had fallen out of favor with President Vladimir Putin due to his relentless criticism of the Russian military establishment. This had ultimately led to an ill-fated rebellion against the government, severing their ties and causing Prigozhin’s downfall.

Preliminary findings from a U.S. intelligence assessment suggest that the plane crash was intentionally caused by an explosion. While the Kremlin has refuted any involvement in the incident, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the tragic crash.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s death, President Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, acknowledging Prigozhin’s significant contributions to Russia’s war efforts. Putin also acknowledged Prigozhin’s complex life and the mistakes he made but emphasized that he had achieved the results he desired.

In other developments, the Russian military launched a missile strike on an airfield near Kyiv, claiming that their objective was successfully accomplished. Additionally, Ukrainian fighter pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, renowned as “Juice,” lost his life in a plane collision, as reported by Ukraine Pravda. Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate one of their correspondents based in Crimea, claiming that Ukrainian militants used an armed drone to target the journalist’s vehicle. Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to these allegations.

Meanwhile, Russia has amassed a significant number of troops, approximately 100,000, in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction of the front in Kharkiv and Luhansk. It is believed that Russia is preparing for its own offensive, even as Ukraine gradually regains control of territories previously occupied by Russian forces. The British Defense Ministry has expressed concerns over Russia’s intentions, noting that their military doctrine suggests a pivot towards an operational-level offensive, particularly in the Kupiansk-Lyman area.

