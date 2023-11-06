The recent turmoil in Kosovo has caught the attention of the Kremlin, which considers the situation “potentially dangerous.” The ethnic tensions between the majority Albanian and minority Serbian populations have escalated, leading to a violent clash in a village where Serbian gunmen engaged in a standoff with the police, taking refuge in a monastery. Despite Russia’s non-recognition of Kosovo as an independent nation, they maintain a close alliance with Serbia and have expressed concern over the biased treatment of the Serbian community.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, describing it as “extremely difficult” and “very, very tense.” While Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, the ethnic Serbian community, particularly in the north, has not fully accepted this decision. More than two decades after a Kosovo Albanian uprising, tensions between the two communities persist, with many Serbs still viewing Belgrade as their capital.

In response to the recent violence, Kosovar police successfully regained control of the monastery, but not without casualties on both sides. Three attackers and one police officer lost their lives during the operation. The Kosovar Albanians account for the majority of Kosovo’s population, with ethnic Albanians numbering around 1.8 million. However, the Serbian minority, consisting of approximately 50,000 individuals, has remained steadfast in their refusal to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry echoed the Kremlin’s concerns, attributing the bloodshed to the policies pursued by Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti. They accused Kurti of inciting conflict and attempting to remove Serbs from the province. According to the ministry, this unrest is a direct result of Kurti’s agenda, which seeks to pressure the Serbian community into recognizing Kosovo as an independent state.

As tensions continue to simmer in Kosovo, the international community must closely monitor the situation to prevent further violence and ensure the protection of all ethnic groups. Finding a path to reconciliation and fostering dialogue between the Albanian and Serbian communities remains crucial for long-lasting peace in the region.