Russia swiftly responded to the aftermath of Typhoon Khanun as it sent a task force to oversee cleanup in the country’s Far East. The devastating typhoon had caused extensive flooding in the Primorye region, prompting the emergencies ministry in Moscow to take immediate action.

According to official reports, around 4,368 homes and 5,654 adjoining plots were flooded, with an additional seven apartment buildings engulfed by the rising waters. This resulted in the isolation of 28 settlements, as the flood severed transportation routes.

The most severely impacted areas were the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, as well as the Oktyabrsky municipal district. Vladivostok, the administrative center and port city of the Primorye region, also experienced significant flooding.

To address the dire situation, the emergencies ministry quickly dispatched a task force to coordinate the response efforts and eliminate the consequences of the flood. Their actions included the delivery of humanitarian aid via aircraft and the use of Mi-8 helicopters to transport rescuers to the affected sites.

While the flood wreaked havoc on vast stretches of land, thankfully, no casualties have been reported. This can be attributed to the proactive measures taken by the authorities, who mobilized their units early to minimize the damage caused by the natural disaster.

The city of Ussuriysk, the second largest in Primorye, was particularly hard-hit, with the flood affecting between 35 and 40 percent of its territory. This incident marks the worst and largest flood in a decade for the region.

As Russia’s response efforts continue, affected residents can take solace in the fact that their government is committed to ensuring a swift recovery, providing them the necessary support during this challenging time.