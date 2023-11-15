The Battle Continues: Russia Claims to Thwart Ukraine’s Drone Attack as Kyiv Struggles with Depleted Arsenal

In a significant development, Russian military officials have declared the successful interception of a large-scale drone assault launched by Ukrainian forces. This incident marks the most substantial cross-border drone attack since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. The Russian Defense Ministry asserted that its air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones on the border regions, without any reported casualties or damage.

Despite the lack of evidence or further details regarding the intercepted drones, Moscow also claimed that Russian aircraft prevented a Ukrainian attempt to deploy soldiers to Russian-annexed Crimea. However, independent verification is yet to confirm these allegations, and Ukrainian officials have refrained from commenting on the matter.

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive progresses slowly and its supplies dwindle, concerns have arisen among its allies. Adm. Rob Bauer, the head of NATO’s Military Committee, sounded the alarm, highlighting the dwindling stockpiles of weapons and ammunition. He expressed considerable worry about Kyiv’s capability to replenish its military resources, especially with cracks emerging in the support from its Western allies.

The United States has been Ukraine’s primary military supplier, but political turmoil within the U.S. has complicated matters. The recent ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a vocal faction in Congress opposing further military aid to Ukraine have generated uncertainties about future assistance. In fact, the Pentagon has already cautioned Congress about its dwindling budget to replace weapons sent to Ukraine.

Given these funding concerns, President Biden engaged with key European allies, along with Canada and Japan, to coordinate support for Ukraine. The goal is to address Ukraine’s pressing need for weapons and ammunition. As the conflict drags on and the war of attrition continues, Ukraine’s access to resources from its Western allies hangs in the balance.

Despite Ukraine’s initial success in defending its capital and the expulsion of some Russian military forces with the help of international aid, the battle against the much larger Russian army remains arduous. With the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine’s weapon and ammunition supplies, Adm. Rob Bauer has called upon the defense industry to ramp up production at a much faster pace to meet the escalating demand.

As winter approaches and the conflict shows no sign of resolution, it is crucial for Ukraine’s Western allies to reaffirm their commitment and support. By ensuring a steady supply of resources, they can assist Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.

(Source: Fox News)