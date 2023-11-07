Russian Foreign Minister Urges Israel to Seek Peaceful Solution Amidst Gaza Bombardment

In a recent interview with the Belarusian state news agency Belta, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his concern over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Lavrov stated that the actions taken by Israel are in violation of international law and have the potential to create a catastrophe that could last for decades.

While condemning terrorism, Lavrov emphasized the importance of responding to it without disregarding international humanitarian law. He criticized Israel for using indiscriminate force against targets where civilians, including hostages, are known to be present. Lavrov argued that it is impossible to destroy Hamas, as Israel has vowed to do, without destroying Gaza and its civilian population along with it.

Highlighting the potential consequences of such actions, Lavrov warned that if Gaza is destroyed and its two million inhabitants expelled, as proposed by some politicians in Israel and abroad, it would result in a catastrophe that could span many decades, if not centuries. He urged for a halt to the bombardment and emphasized the need for humanitarian programs to save the population under blockade.

In addition to his comments on the Gaza situation, Lavrov mentioned that Russia remains in close contact with Israel. He stressed the importance of seeking a peaceful solution and advised against pursuing the “scorched earth” strategy that has been announced.

It is worth noting that Russia’s invitation of a Hamas delegation to Moscow has drawn criticism from Israel. However, Lavrov defended the decision, stating that Russia supports an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution.

As tensions escalate and casualties mount, it is essential for all parties involved to consider the long-term consequences of their actions. The international community must work together to facilitate a peaceful resolution and ensure the protection of civilian lives amidst the ongoing conflict.