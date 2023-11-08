Russia and China Strengthen Economic Ties in South Africa Summit

Leaders from the BRICS economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are gathering in Johannesburg this week for a summit focused on addressing geopolitical challenges and advancing economic cooperation. While the main summit on Wednesday is expected to generate a call for greater cooperation among countries in the Global South, Russia and China are looking to expand their political and economic influence in the developing world. One significant development is the potential inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the BRICS bloc.

If Saudi Arabia joins BRICS, the group would gain considerable importance and leverage. Talmiz Ahmad, India’s former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, emphasized the significance of such a move, noting that it would elevate the grouping’s stature on the global stage. The inclusion of Saudi Arabia, along with other countries that have applied for membership such as Argentina, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, and United Arab Emirates, would create a larger and more powerful economic bloc.

While Brazil, India, and South Africa express caution about expansion and a potential dilution of their influence, there is momentum towards accepting new members. However, the criteria for admitting new members still needs to be agreed upon. Despite concerns raised by the United States and the European Union over increased Russian and Chinese influence, the BRICS leaders are primarily focused on enhancing economic cooperation and solidifying the bloc’s role as a counterbalance to Western dominance.

The three-day summit also provides an opportunity to address the grievances of the developing world regarding global financial systems. Many nations feel that the current system, including the dominant role of the US dollar, disadvantages them. Discussions on this topic are expected to be a prominent feature of the summit.

In conclusion, the BRICS summit in Johannesburg represents a significant opportunity for Russia and China to strengthen their political and economic foothold in the developing world. The potential inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the bloc could have far-reaching consequences for global geopolitical dynamics. Additionally, the summit provides a platform for addressing the developing world’s concerns about global financial systems. As the leaders from BRICS countries come together, their decisions, statements, and agreements will shape the future of economic cooperation and power dynamics in the Global South.