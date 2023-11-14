Russian Forces Acquire State-of-the-Art Ukrainian Infantry Fighting Vehicle

In a recent development, Russian forces have successfully captured a cutting-edge Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), known as the CV9040. This state-of-the-art vehicle, donated by Sweden, is deemed as one of the most advanced IFVs in the world. The Ukrainian soldiers had to abandon the CV9040 after an RPG-7 attack, which was subsequently inspected by Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense expressed concerns about the lack of spare parts, tools, and accessories in the armored vehicles provided by Western countries. This issue has posed challenges in carrying out maintenance and operational repairs during combat situations. Interestingly, it is not the first time that Russian forces have acquired European combat vehicles donated to the Ukrainian army. Just days ago, a Leopard 2A6 tank donated by Germany was also captured.

The acquisition of these modern armored vehicles offers the Russian military an opportunity to study the advanced technology employed by the European defense industry. It is surprising that the Ukrainian troops did not have a plan in place to prevent these vehicles from falling into enemy hands, such as destroying them. The CV9040 IFV and the Leopard 2A6 tank represent the latest generation of combat vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art defense innovations and technologies.

Sweden had announced the donation of 50 CV90 armored combat vehicles to Ukraine in January 2023. Over the past few months, Ukrainian mechanized infantry companies have undergone training at undisclosed locations. The specific model captured by Russian forces is the CV9040, armed with a formidable 40mm automatic cannon.

Analyzing the technology and capabilities of these modern military vehicles will provide invaluable insights to Russian forces. This knowledge can be utilized to upgrade their own military vehicles or devise effective countermeasures against these vehicles during future battles.

The CV9040 is an IFV developed by BAE Systems Hägglunds, a subsidiary of BAE Systems AB, in the mid-1980s. The “90” in its name signifies the decade of its development, while the “40” represents the caliber of its main weapon. This Swedish-made vehicle is widely recognized as one of the most formidable IFVs globally.

The CV9040 is designed to accommodate a crew of three (driver, commander, and gunner) and can transport up to seven infantry soldiers. Its primary armament is the Bofors 40 mm automatic cannon, capable of engaging both ground and air targets. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with secondary weapons, including a 7.62mm machine gun, and can be outfitted with anti-tank guided missiles.

The armor of the CV9040 is designed to withstand small arms fire and shell splinters, with options for adding modular armor to enhance protection. Its excellent mobility stems from a powerful engine and advanced suspension system, enabling swift movement across challenging terrains.

Advanced electronic systems, including battlefield management systems and state-of-the-art sensors, provide the CV9040 with exceptional situational awareness, command, and control capabilities—an essential aspect of modern warfare.

The CV9040 continues to serve the Swedish Army and several other nations. Continuous upgrades have been implemented over the years, enhancing the vehicle’s armor, firepower, and electronic systems to maintain its effectiveness in contemporary combat scenarios.

