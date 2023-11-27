Russian troops have successfully taken control of the fortified factory district in Avdiivka, a strategic location near the Yasynuvata-2 railway station, after years of Ukrainian control, according to reports from various sources. The advancing Russian infantry, supported by tanks, artillery, and airstrikes, managed to push Ukrainian troops out of nearly 90 percent of the city’s southeastern industrial district.

Meanwhile, in the northern industrial area surrounding the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical plant, the Russians pose a significant threat to the already fragile supply lifeline of Kyiv forces stationed in the sector. Reports from Moscow-loyal milbloggers suggest that Russian forces have not only captured the entire territory of the coke plant but have also gained control of portions of an adjacent rail yard. The situation remains difficult, however, Ukrainian sources still claim that they maintain control over the plant.

Should the Russians consolidate their gains, it would put thousands of Ukrainian troops at risk of being encircled in central Avdiivka, which is located less than 15 kilometers wide. This puts Kyiv’s forces at the bottom of a funnel-shaped terrain pocket, leaving them vulnerable to further Russian advancements.

Avdiivka, situated near Donetsk, has been a contested area between Ukrainian and Russian-led forces since 2014 when the Kremlin made its initial invasion into Ukraine. In October of this year, Russia launched a local offensive to drive Ukrainian forces away from Donetsk and inflict enough casualties to bring Kyiv to the negotiating table.

Differing accounts of the ongoing battle have emerged, with Ukrainian Armed Forces claiming to still be holding their ground, while local officials have expressed concerns over the superior firepower of the Russian forces. However, Kremlin-controlled Telegram channels have declared victory, asserting that the entire industrial district of Avdiivka, along with a strategically important slag heap, is firmly under Russian control.

Both Russian and Ukrainian sources confirm that Ukrainian troops within Avdiivka are still receiving supplies. However, the Russian domination of the city’s industrial district and surrounding terrain makes it increasingly challenging for Kyiv to defend the sector effectively. In a post on his personal blog, Russian “military correspondent” Vladislav Ugolniy emphasized the significance of capturing Avdiivka’s southern industrial district, stating that it would deprive Ukrainian forces in the southeast of a crucial defense line and allow the Russians to more effectively adjust their artillery fire.

Despite the heavy Russian pressure, Ukraine’s Army General Staff released a situation estimate, confirming that Ukrainian forces are still holding their positions in the Avdiivka sector and that numerous attacks launched by the enemy have been repelled.

