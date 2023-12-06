Russian Armed Forces Capture First US-supplied Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA IFV in Ukraine

Russian social media reports indicate that the Russian Armed Forces have successfully captured their first Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) in the Donetsk Oblast region of Ukraine. This particular Bradley IFV was provided to Ukraine by the United States and was equipped with the BRAT protection kit.

Upon capturing the Bradley, Russian soldiers immediately began the process of examining and disassembling the vehicle. Images show that certain components of the BRAT armor plates, specifically from the upper front plate and the cannon, were removed. Unlike the Swedish CV9040, which was displayed in Moscow in its captured condition, the Russians wasted no time in inspecting and dismantling the US-supplied Bradley IFV.

The BRAT protection kit is a widely used armor set by the US military in various deployments such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. It is specifically designed for the Bradley M2A2 and has been developed in collaboration with General Dynamics and the Israeli company Rafael. The Ukrainian variant of the BRAT armor set consists of 96 elements (tiles) that are attached to the front, sides, and turret of the vehicle. These elements are secured on a framework with fasteners and can be assembled even in field conditions.

While the exact specifications of the BRAT armor’s performance, particularly its resistance to shaped charge weapons, are classified, the manufacturers emphasize that it is designed to provide protection against a range of threats, including anti-tank rocket-propelled grenades and various modern missiles, including long-range guided missiles.

The Bradley M2A2 ODS-SA is an upgraded version of the M2A2 Bradley IFV developed by BAE Systems for the US Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Team. This modern armored combat vehicle combines firepower, mobility, survivability, and advanced electronics. Its armament includes a Bushmaster 25mm cannon for both explosive and armor-piercing rounds, TOW missiles for anti-armor capabilities, and a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun for close-range effectiveness.

To ensure survivability, the Bradley is equipped with enhanced armor protection, roof fragmentation safeguards, and mounts for additional armor tiles, particularly effective against shaped charge munitions. Its mobility is improved through features such as an increased driver field of vision and an Inertial Navigation System (INS) for maneuverability in urban combat scenarios. Digitized electronics contribute to situational awareness and communication within the Armored Brigade Combat Team.

With a combat weight of 34,250 kg, the Bradley can accommodate up to 10 personnel. It is powered by a 600 hp engine and has a 662-liter fuel tank, enabling it to achieve a speed of 61 km/h and a cruising range of 402 km.

