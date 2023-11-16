New Article: The Importance of Air Defense in Ukraine’s Battle for Stability

President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an impactful speech at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, shedding light on the urgent need to prevent a new arms race and his vision for a just end to the war in Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that Russia’s expansive ambitions extend far beyond Ukraine and that it is crucial to defeat these ambitions swiftly to avoid further devastation and ensure stability not only in Ukraine but also in other regions potentially targeted by the Russian regime.

Zelensky outlined three key points necessary for expediting a just resolution to the ongoing conflict. These points include the complete protection of Ukraine’s sovereignty, the restoration of territorial integrity, and the assurance of Ukraine’s security after the aggression. He highlighted the importance of Ukrainian bravery and the support they receive as the driving force behind the outcomes on the battlefield. Despite the challenges faced, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine and its soldiers ultimately hold the power to shape the course of events. Russia, on the other hand, is unable to handle the intensity of this war independently.

Notably, Zelensky underscored the role of air defense in determining the duration of the conflict. By safeguarding the skies, normalcy can be restored in cities and the economy can thrive. Long-range air defense systems hold the key to protecting Ukraine’s corridors in the Black Sea and the Danube region. By preventing Russian jets from approaching Ukraine’s borders, the issue of Russia’s guided weapons can be effectively addressed. Zelensky stressed that it is imperative to progress in Ukraine’s defense capabilities by prioritizing air defense, as it would signify a victory of life for Ukraine and a failure of Russia’s terror-driven strategy.

The implementation of comprehensive air defense would enable Ukrainian children to attend schools physically rather than relying solely on online education. It would also allow people to live their lives based on their plans, free from constant air alarm alerts. This, in turn, would encourage the return of Ukrainian citizens who sought temporary refuge abroad. Zelensky specifically highlighted the upcoming winter as a critical period in the battle against terror, emphasizing the importance of emerging victorious. He expressed the urgency in wresting the instrument of terror from Russia’s hands, with air defense playing a pivotal role alongside other necessary weaponry.

It is crucial to recognize that prioritizing air defense not only contributes to the conclusion of the war but also sets the terms on which it will end. By depriving Russia of its oppressive tactics, Ukraine can pave the way for a just resolution that ensures stability, security, and prosperity for its people. Zelensky concluded his address by acknowledging that the discussion surrounding additional weapons required for Ukraine’s defense will continue, with his team actively collaborating to finalize the list.

