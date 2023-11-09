Russia Urges De-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, Stresses Importance of Diplomacy

Russia has called upon both Israeli and Palestinian forces to immediately cease armed hostilities in the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the need for restraint and peaceful negotiations. The Russian foreign ministry has urged the parties involved to engage in a negotiation process that aims to establish a comprehensive, lasting, and long-awaited peace, with the assistance of the international community.

Recognizing that the conflict cannot be resolved through the use of force, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized the significance of diplomatic means in achieving a peaceful resolution. Moscow stands firm in its support for negotiations leading to the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, while living in harmony and security with Israel.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov echoed Zakharova’s sentiments, calling for restraint from all parties involved in the conflict. Stressing the unexpected nature of the recent escalation, Bogdanov highlighted the importance of communication and dialogue with both Israelis, Palestinians, and other regional actors.

The Russian stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict underscores the urgent need to de-escalate hostilities and find diplomatic solutions. While the recent attacks by Hamas have reignited tensions, Russia aims to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Recognizing the complexities of the conflict, Moscow emphasizes the necessity of dialogue, negotiation, and international cooperation to address the root causes and work towards a lasting resolution.

As the conflict continues to unfold, Russia remains committed to engaging with all parties involved to provide diplomatic support and facilitate a peaceful resolution. The international community also has a crucial role to play in assisting the negotiation process and ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard. By encouraging dialogue and advocating for a negotiated settlement, Russia hopes to contribute to the ultimate goal of establishing a just and sustainable peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.