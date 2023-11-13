Russia Downed 42 Drones in Crimea as US Offers F-16 Training: Latest Updates

In a significant development in Ukraine and Russia, Moscow claimed to have successfully brought down 42 Ukrainian drones in Crimea. This incident occurred shortly after Kyiv admitted to carrying out a daring commando operation on Crimean soil. The Ukrainian mission aimed to assert its authority by planting a flag and inflicting casualties on the Russian occupying forces.

According to the Russian defence ministry, they destroyed nine drones through direct fire impact, while 33 others were neutralized using electronic warfare measures and subsequently crashed without hitting their intended targets. The ministry, however, has not provided any details about the extent of the damage caused or the number of casualties resulting from the destruction of these drones.

Earlier reports from the governor of Sevastopol indicated that several aircraft were shot down offshore near Cape Chersonese in the southwest of the peninsula, approximately 10 kilometers from the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s home port in Sevastopol. Fortunately, no damage to civilian infrastructure has been reported by the emergency services in the area.

This recent incident is part of a pattern of ongoing drone attacks on Crimea since the offensive against Ukraine began in February 2022. In July, Moscow successfully shot down 25 drones intended for the peninsula without causing any casualties. Similarly, in mid-July, another 28 drones suffered the same fate.

In a separate development, Ukraine and the United States have agreed on a training program for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets. The training is set to commence in the US from September. US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed this matter during a phone call. The White House stated that they also discussed expediting the approval process for other nations to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine once the training is completed. Norway recently announced its plans to join Denmark and the Netherlands in providing Ukraine with F-16 aircraft.

FAQ

Q: How many drones did Russia shoot down in Crimea?

A: Russia claimed to have shot down 42 Ukrainian drones in Crimea.

Q: What was the purpose of Ukraine’s commando operation in Crimea?

A: The purpose of the operation was to land troops on Crimean soil, plant a Ukrainian flag, and inflict casualties on the Russian occupying forces.

Q: Is there any information on the damage or casualties caused by the destruction of drones?

A: The Russian defence ministry has not provided any information regarding the damage or casualties resulting from the destruction of the drones.

Q: Which countries have agreed to provide F-16 training and aircraft to Ukraine?

A: Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have agreed to provide F-16 training and aircraft to Ukraine.

Sources:

– [Russia brings down 42 drones over Crimea](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62488952)

– [Ukraine to Train Pilots on US F-16 Jets](https://www.voanews.com/europe/ukraine-train-pilots-us-f-16-jets)