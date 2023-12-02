Russia Expands Armed Forces in Response to Geopolitical Challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a significant increase in the size of the country’s armed forces, adding close to 170,000 troops. This move comes as Russia’s involvement in the ongoing Ukraine conflict continues into its 22nd month.

The Kremlin released Putin’s decree on Friday, which went into immediate effect. This decision brings the total number of service personnel in the armed forces to 1.32 million and raises the overall count of Russian military personnel to approximately 2.2 million.

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the expansion is a response to the escalating threats faced by the country, primarily associated with the ongoing military operation and the expansion of NATO. It clarifies that this order does not involve a significant increase in conscription but will be realized gradually through the recruitment of more volunteers.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, announced that over 452,000 individuals were recruited to the military as part of a contract between January 2023 and December 2023.

The ministry’s statement highlights the buildup of NATO’s joint armed forces near Russia’s borders, accompanied by the deployment of additional air defense systems, strike weapons, and an increase in NATO’s tactical nuclear forces.

This latest expansion is the second such initiative since 2018 when Putin initially ordered the boost of 137,000 troops. This earlier increase had brought the military’s numbers to approximately two million personnel, with about 1.15 million troops.

In December of the same year, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that a military force of 1.5 million was necessary to ensure Russia’s security but did not specify a timeline for achieving this target.

Previously, the Kremlin assessed its military capacity as sufficient. However, the dynamics shifted after Russia faced resilient resistance in Ukraine, shattering hopes of a swift victory.

To strengthen its army, Russia has employed various measures, including conscription, mobilizing reservists, organizing volunteer battalions, and launching campaigns to encourage more men to join the military. Reports from media outlets and rights groups suggest that Russian authorities have also offered amnesty to prisoners in exchange for military service.

It is obligatory for all Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27 (or 18 to 30 beginning January 1, 2024) to serve one year in the military. However, a considerable number of individuals avoid the draft due to health concerns or deferrals granted to university students.

