A Surge in Russia’s Armed Forces Signals Growing Concern Over Security Threats

Russia has recently announced a significant increase in the size of its armed forces, with President Vladimir Putin decreeing the addition of nearly 170,000 troops. This surge brings the total number of Russian service personnel to 1.32 million and reflects the country’s ongoing conflicts, particularly the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin released the decree on Friday, and it took immediate effect. This decision elevates the overall count of Russian military personnel to approximately 2.2 million. The move is a response to the escalating threats faced by Russia, including the special military operation and the expansion of NATO, according to a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Contrary to misconceptions, this increase in military personnel does not entail a substantial expansion of conscription. Instead, the augmentations will be gradual, achieved by recruiting more volunteers. The Russian Ministry of Defence also highlighted the increasing development of NATO’s “joint armed forces” near Russia’s borders, deployment of air defense systems and strike weapons, and the bolstering of NATO’s tactical nuclear forces.

This augmentation of troops is not the first of its kind. In 2018, Putin initiated a similar expansion, adding 137,000 troops and bringing the military’s size to approximately 1.15 million. Then, in August 2022, another boost of 137,000 troops followed. However, the recent surge is the most significant military enlargement since 2018.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, emphasized the necessity of achieving a force of 1.5 million to secure Russia’s safety. Although he did not specify a timeline, last December’s statement demonstrated Russia’s long-term objective.

Previously, the Kremlin considered their military’s size sufficient, but the dynamics have shifted due to unexpected challenges faced during the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The intense resistance encountered shattered hopes of a swift victory, compelling Russia to reevaluate the strength of its armed forces.

To bolster their military capabilities, Russia has pursued various strategies, such as conscripting individuals, mobilizing reservists, forming volunteer battalions, and launching campaigns to encourage enlistment. Reports have also surfaced suggesting that the Russian authorities are granting amnesty to prisoners in exchange for military service.

In Russia, all men between the ages of 18 and 27 (or 18 and 30, starting from January 1, 2024) are obligated to serve one year in the military. However, many individuals find ways to evade the draft due to health concerns or through deferments granted to university students.

