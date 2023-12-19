Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is enhancing its nuclear arsenal and maintaining its strategic forces at the highest state of readiness due to what he describes as a “hybrid war” with the West. In a meeting with top defense officials, Putin emphasized that Moscow would persist with its “special military operation” in Ukraine and that all attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had failed.

Simultaneously, Putin accused the United States of utilizing Europe to serve its own interests and affirmed that Russia has no intention of waging war on Europe. However, Russia remains prepared to engage in discussions with Ukraine, the US, and Europe regarding the future of Ukraine, albeit always placing its national interests at the forefront of negotiations.

Despite Ukraine’s aspirations to join the NATO military alliance, Putin underscored that this prospect is unacceptable to Russia, both in the short-term and long-term. Ukrainian membership in NATO is a point of contention between Russia, Ukraine, and the Western countries involved in the conflict.

Additionally, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed during the meeting that Russia had considerably increased tank production since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine last year. Furthermore, Russia has strategically laid minefields encompassing a vast area along the front line, spanning approximately 7,000 square kilometers (2,700 square miles) within the 2,000-kilometer (1,250-mile) region.

It is worth noting that Russia has consistently demanded the “denazification, demilitarization, and neutral status” of Ukraine. Moscow has accused Ukraine’s government of being heavily influenced by “radical nationalist” and neo-Nazi groups, an assertion disputed by Kyiv and the West. In alignment with this stance, Russia has persistently urged Ukraine to remain neutral and refrain from pursuing NATO membership.

In a recent announcement, Putin confirmed his candidacy for the March 2024 presidential election. With his 24-year tenure, including a previous stint as prime minister, Putin is almost certain to secure a fifth term. A victory in the upcoming election would extend his presidency until 2030.