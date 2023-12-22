Russia Responds Firmly to Western Actions as Ukraine Faces Continued Bombardment

Russia has issued a strong warning, vowing to take robust action in response to Western attempts to seize its assets or deploy missiles. Moscow has threatened to sever diplomatic ties with the United States if frozen Russian assets are handed over to Ukraine, which desperately needs financial support.

The discussion around confiscating over $1 billion in Russian assets, frozen due to sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine, has fueled tensions between Russia and Western countries. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov cautioned that the US should not assume that Russia is clinging to diplomatic relations when making decisions regarding these assets.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reinforced these warnings, stating that any country seizing Russian assets would not be left in peace, as Russia would evaluate what Western assets it could take in retaliation. He further emphasized that such actions would significantly impact the international financial system and that Russia would defend its rights through legal means.

Meanwhile, Germany has applied to confiscate more than €720 million ($790 million) from a Russian financial institution’s Frankfurt bank account, and Russia has vowed to respond in kind if the European Union moves forward with a plan to give frozen asset profits to Ukraine.

In addition to financial tensions, Russia is closely monitoring the potential deployment of short- and medium-range missiles by the US in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Moscow has stated its readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to any such deployment with corresponding political measures.

Amidst these developments, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues. Russian forces launched another round of attacks using attack drones overnight, targeting infrastructure and civilian sites in Ukraine. Out of the 28 Shahed attack drones launched from Russia, 24 were reportedly shot down by the Ukrainian air force. This marks the sixth such attack on the Ukrainian capital in December, as part of a larger drone swarm that targeted various regions in Ukraine.

While the Ukrainian air defenses have been successful in intercepting the drones, some attacks have caused damage to residential buildings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff reported that a residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district was hit by a Shahed attack drone, resulting in flames on the upper floors. Another drone debris caused damage to an apartment building in the Holosiivskyi district, and shrapnel fell on a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district, although no casualties were reported in these incidents.

As the conflict persists and tensions rise, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are Western countries discussing the confiscation of Russian assets?

Western countries are considering seizing Russian assets frozen under sanctions due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This action is seen as a pressure tactic to urge Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

2. What would happen if the United States hands frozen Russian assets to Ukraine?

Russia has warned that it may cut diplomatic ties with the US if frozen Russian assets are given to Ukraine. They argue that this would harm diplomatic relations and have a significant impact on the international financial system.

3. How is Russia responding to the potential seizure of its assets?

Russia has indicated that it would not leave countries seizing its assets in peace. They have stated that they will evaluate what Western assets they could seize in retaliation, and would defend their rights through legal means.

4. What is Russia’s stance on the deployment of missiles by the US in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region?

Moscow has closely monitored the potential deployment of short- and medium-range missiles by the US. Russian officials have warned that they are ready to swiftly respond with corresponding political measures if such a deployment occurs.

5. What is the current situation regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, with Russian forces launching another series of attacks using attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses have successfully intercepted several drones, but some attacks have caused damage to residential buildings. The international community remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.