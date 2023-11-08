The recent meeting of international officials in Saudi Arabia, aimed at finding a peaceful settlement for the war in Ukraine, has drawn criticism from Russia’s Foreign Ministry. According to Moscow, the talks lack value because Russia was not invited, unlike Kyiv. The absence of Russia’s participation, coupled with the failure to consider Moscow’s interests, renders the meeting pointless. Despite this stance, Russia asserts its openness to a diplomatic solution on its own terms, provided that serious proposals are put forward.

In response to Russia’s dismissal, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated on social media that Russian forces must completely withdraw from the occupied areas of Ukraine. He emphasized that there would be no compromise on this issue from Kyiv’s side.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Security Service announced the detainment of an alleged Russian informant who was gathering intelligence on President Zelenskyy’s trip to the Mykolaiv region. The detainee was accused of collecting data for a potential airstrike during Zelenskyy’s visit. However, no evidence supporting these claims was provided.

President Zelenskyy has been a prominent figure in Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. He has played a crucial role in rallying public morale, using nightly video addresses and engaging with international allies to garner support for Ukraine.

In a separate development, Russian shelling hit a residential building in Kherson, resulting in the death of one person and the injury of four others. The city’s regional governor reported that the central part of Kherson was heavily targeted during the attack. Additionally, a village in the northeastern Kharkiv province was attacked, leading to the death of a 57-year-old woman and the injury of four individuals.

Despite international efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s exclusion and dismissal of these initiatives highlights the ongoing challenges in achieving a comprehensive solution. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains crucial to prioritize diplomatic dialogue and the protection of civilian lives in Ukraine.