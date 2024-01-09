The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused Ukraine of launching a rocket attack on the Belgorod region. According to the ministry, Russia’s defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed 10 shells fired from Ukraine’s Czech RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). While independent verification of these claims is lacking, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has been contacted for comment.

Belgorod, a region that had previously seen little action during the ongoing conflict, has recently become the target of multiple attacks. Pro-Kyiv armed groups had claimed responsibility for earlier attacks in 2023. However, recent assaults have yet to be claimed by any party. Concerned about the escalating situation, the governor of Belgorod urged residents to evacuate the sector approximately 20 miles from the Ukrainian border.

In response to the alleged rocket attack, around 300 residents of Belgorod have been temporarily relocated to shelter centers in Stary Oskol, Gubkin, and the Korochansky district. Following the attack, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a statement claiming that they had prevented a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system on Russian territory. The ministry reported that air defense systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed 10 rockets over Belgorod.

It is important to note that while Russian authorities claim that a strike on Belgorod on December 30 resulted in 25 deaths and over 100 injuries, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for this incident. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, however, accused the United Kingdom and the United States of aiding Ukraine in carrying out the attack. Zakharova further accused the Anglo-Saxons of resorting to terror attacks on civilians due to the Ukrainian army’s challenging situation on the ground.

On the other hand, a representative of the French Foreign Ministry placed the responsibility for the casualties suffered in the attacks on Belgorod squarely on the Kremlin. They suggested that Russia could end the conflict and the accompanying human tragedies if it chose to do so.

While tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, it is crucial to explore all perspectives and seek common ground in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution.

