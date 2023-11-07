In a shocking turn of events, an antisemitic riot erupted at Makhachkala airport, causing its temporary closure. Hundreds of individuals stormed the airport, seeking to attack Jewish passengers who had arrived from Israel. The incident, which occurred in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan, quickly became a subject of blame as the Kremlin and local Russian leaders pointed fingers at external interference from Ukraine and the West.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a press briefing, claimed that the events at the airport were largely due to external interference taking advantage of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, instead of providing concrete evidence of this interference, Peskov alluded to the horrors in the Gaza Strip as a catalyst for the unrest.

While tensions between Israel and Palestine indeed play a role in shaping public sentiment, it is crucial to avoid simplifying the issue and pointing fingers without substantial evidence. Blaming external forces, such as Ukraine, without conclusive proof only adds fuel to the fire of conspiracy theories and does not contribute to finding a resolution.

The impact of the riot goes beyond the immediate incident itself. It reflects deeper divisions within society and highlights the need for dialogue and understanding among different communities. Prominent figures in Dagestan have shown support for the Palestinians and criticized Israel following the recent Hamas assault, but this does not justify or excuse violence against innocent people.

It is essential to address the root causes of such tensions, including socioeconomic issues and political grievances, rather than diverting blame for internal problems onto external actors. To create a more harmonious and inclusive society, it is vital for leaders to promote inter-religious understanding and ensure that all citizens feel safe and protected.

As the airport in Makhachkala reopens, it is crucial to recognize that healing and reconciliation require active efforts from all parties involved. By fostering open dialogue and promoting mutual respect, we can work towards a future where violence and antisemitism are condemned, and diversity is celebrated.