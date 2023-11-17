Russia Expands Entry Ban on British Citizens and Officials in Response to Sanctions

Russia has announced that it is barring 54 additional British citizens and officials from entering the country, following the United Kingdom’s imposition of sanctions on Russian citizens and businesses. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that these individuals and entities have been involved in “propaganda support of the activities of the [Ukrainian] Zelensky regime” and have displayed a “Russophobic” stance. The updated sanctions policy, released on Friday, includes government ministers and journalists from prominent media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and the Daily Telegraph.

Russia has expressed its strong opposition to the UK’s escalating sanctions and warned that any further attempts to push anti-Russian measures will be met with a resolute response. The Russian ministry emphasized that the expansion of the “stop list,” which prohibits entry into Russia, will continue as a direct reaction to the actions taken by British authorities.

Among those affected by the entry ban is British prosecutor Karim Khan, an elected official on the International Criminal Court. The Russian foreign ministry justified this inclusion by stating that Khan played a role in issuing an arrest warrant against the Russian leadership. The warrants, submitted by Khan to the ICC, targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

Lucy Frazer, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport in the UK cabinet, is another individual listed on the expanded sanctions. Russian authorities claim that Frazer has been actively advocating for international sports isolation of Russia. Earlier this year, Frazer called on Olympic Games sponsors to join other nations in pressuring the International Olympic Committee for a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes. Frazer stressed the importance of preventing Russia and Belarus from exploiting sports for propaganda purposes.

Baroness Goldie DL, the Minister of State at the British Ministry of Defence, is also among those targeted by the new sanctions. Russia accuses her of being involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including depleted uranium shells.

The increasing tensions between Russia and the United Kingdom have resulted in these reciprocal measures, further straining the already delicate diplomatic relations between the two countries. The consequences of these developments remain uncertain, but the impact on future interactions and negotiations cannot be overlooked.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why has Russia barred 54 more British citizens from entering the country?

Russia has imposed the entry ban in response to the UK’s sanctions against Russian citizens and entities. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuses these individuals and organizations of being involved in “propaganda support of the activities of the [Ukrainian] Zelensky regime” and displaying a “Russophobic” stance.

2. Who is affected by the entry ban?

The banned individuals include government ministers and journalists from prominent British media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and the Daily Telegraph. Additionally, British prosecutor Karim Khan, Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport Lucy Frazer, and Minister of State at the British Ministry of Defence Baroness Goldie DL are among those targeted.

3. Why was Karim Khan included in the expanded sanctions?

Karim Khan, an elected official on the International Criminal Court, is accused by the Russian foreign ministry of being involved in issuing an arrest warrant against the Russian leadership. Khan had submitted applications to the ICC for warrants of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

4. What actions led to Lucy Frazer’s inclusion on the list?

Russian authorities claim that Lucy Frazer is actively lobbying for the international sports isolation of Russia. She called on Olympic Games sponsors to support a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, aiming to prevent Russia and Belarus from using sport for propaganda purposes.

5. Who is Baroness Goldie DL and why was she targeted?

Baroness Goldie DL is the Minister of State at the British Ministry of Defence. Russia accuses her of being responsible for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including depleted uranium shells.

Sources:

– CNN