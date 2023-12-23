Russia’s Anti-War Candidate Denied the Right to Challenge Putin

In a recent turn of events, Yekaterina Duntsova, an independent politician and former TV journalist in Russia, has been barred from participating in the upcoming presidential election. Duntsova, who had announced her intention to challenge President Putin and end the war with Ukraine, faced unanimous rejection from the electoral commission just three days after submitting her application. The commission cited 100 ‘mistakes’ on her form as the reason for disqualifying her.

This swift rejection of a potential Putin critic is indicative of the lack of tolerance for dissent in Russia’s political landscape. The head of Russia’s electoral commission, Ella Pamfilova, delivered the news to Duntsova, emphasizing that she would not be allowed to proceed to the next stage of gathering thousands of supporters’ signatures. Despite this setback, Duntsova has vowed to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

The presidential election, slated for March 2024, will be Russia’s first since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. The timing of Duntsova’s disqualification and the denial of opposition figures over the years raises questions about the fairness and inclusivity of the upcoming campaign. Nevertheless, the Kremlin maintains that Putin enjoys genuine support among the Russian population and is expected to secure victory in March.

Ms. Duntsova’s candidacy was centered around ending the war in Ukraine and securing the release of political prisoners. Her commitment to these causes resonated with many, prompting her to declare her intentions in November. In an interview with Reuters, she expressed her determination, stating that “any sane person taking this step would be afraid – but fear must not win.”

It is worth noting that Russia’s constitution underwent an amendment in 2020, extending the presidential term from four to six years. This amendment allowed Putin to run again, effectively canceling out his previous terms and granting him a “clean slate.” The impact of this constitutional change on the political landscape cannot be ignored.

As of now, 29 individuals have filed to run for the presidency; however, Duntsova’s disqualification means that Putin remains the sole candidate eligible for registration. This lack of competition raises concerns about the transparency and competitiveness of the electoral process.

In November, Igor Girkin, a nationalist pro-war blogger critical of Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine, expressed his intention to challenge Putin. However, he was detained in July on charges of extremism and is currently awaiting trial. These cases exemplify the challenges faced by those seeking to challenge the status quo in Russian politics.

As the country approaches the election date, Putin recently succumbed to public pressure by reducing the cost of purchasing chicken and eggs. This rare concession highlights the significance of public sentiment and the impact it can have on political decision-making.

In conclusion, Yekaterina Duntsova’s disqualification from the upcoming presidential election underscores the limited space for dissenting voices in Russia’s political arena. While she intends to appeal the decision, the odds of success may be slim given the current political climate. The lack of opposition candidates raises concerns about the fairness and competitiveness of the electoral process. With just a few months until the election, all eyes will be on Russia as the nation prepares to determine its future leadership.

