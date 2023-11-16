Russian electoral authorities reported incidents of sabotage during local elections in the occupied regions of Ukraine, where guerrilla forces aligned with the Ukrainian government are active. The occupied areas, including the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia provinces, as well as the Crimean peninsula, were annexed by Russia illegally.

Attempts to disrupt the electoral process were observed, with a polling station in the Zaporizhzhia province destroyed by a drone strike. Fortunately, no staff were present at the time of the attack. Additionally, a live grenade was found near a polling station in the Kherson region, resulting in a temporary halt to voting while the explosive was safely disposed of.

Despite denouncement from Kyiv and the West, Russia persisted in holding the elections in the occupied areas. The international community considers these elections a violation of international law and a testament to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Reports from local residents and Ukrainian activists indicate that Russian poll workers, accompanied by armed soldiers, engage in coercive tactics such as detaining individuals who refuse to vote and pressuring them into writing statements that could potentially lead to criminal charges. The presence of armed soldiers during the voting process has created an atmosphere of intimidation and fear for many residents.

In addition to the controversial elections in Ukraine, Russia is also simultaneously holding elections in various regions across the country. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is seeking re-election and is expected to win, given that all contenders are backed by the Kremlin. Throughout Russia, 20 governors and local legislatures in 16 regions are vying for office this year.

Interestingly, the main issue of war and peace, which holds immense importance in Russian politics, has been largely disregarded during these elections. Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov highlights that candidates avoid campaigning on this issue, as supporting the war is highly unpopular while opposing it could lead to imprisonment and being labeled as an enemy of the country. Consequently, voters perceive these elections as irrelevant to the critical matters affecting the nation, resulting in a predicted low voter turnout.

As Russia continues to navigate its electoral landscape, questions remain surrounding the legitimacy of elections held in occupied areas and their impact on the overall political climate in the region.

