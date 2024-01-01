Russian Drone Strikes Rock Ukraine, Leaving Destruction in Their Wake

Following a devastating barrage that claimed the lives of at least 24 people in Belgorod, Russia, tensions escalated as Ukraine faced another wave of attacks. Russian forces launched a fresh drone assault on Ukraine, targeting the city of Kharkiv. This retaliation came after Russia vowed that the strikes on Belgorod would not go unanswered.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 49 drones were launched by Russian forces overnight. In a show of defense, Ukrainian forces successfully shot down 21 of these drones. However, the attacks on Kharkiv left 28 people wounded, as reported by regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack caused damage to various buildings, including a central hotel, apartment buildings, kindergarten, shops, and administrative buildings.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that their strikes in Kharkiv targeted “decision-making centers and military facilities.” They reported that the strike on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel resulted in the destruction of individuals associated with the Main Intelligence Directorate and Ukrainian Armed Forces, whom they accused of involvement in the “terrorist attack” in Belgorod.

Among the injured was a British journalist, confirmed by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Additionally, German broadcaster ZDF revealed that one of their television crews had been present at the hotel during the attack. A Ukrainian translator and a security guard from the team were also injured.

In the Kyiv region, a critical infrastructure facility caught fire due to a Russian drone attack. Unfortunately, local officials did not disclose further details about the facility.

The strike in Belgorod claimed the lives of 24 people, including three children, with 108 more wounded. This attack marks one of the deadliest incidents on Russian soil since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 22 months ago.

Russia claimed that the ammunition used in the strike was Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha missiles equipped with cluster-munition warheads. However, the veracity of these claims remains unverified, as the information provided lacks substantial evidence.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated on social media that this crime would not go unpunished, emphasizing their determination to respond. In an emergency meeting at the U.N. Security Council, Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya accused Ukraine of perpetrating a “terrorist attack” and claimed that it was a deliberate act of terrorism against civilians.

As Ukrainians brace themselves for further attacks, the memory of the devastating New Year’s Eve assault by Russia last year, which claimed the lives of at least three civilians, looms large. The situation remains volatile, and both countries continue to engage in a deadly conflict with no resolution in sight.

