In the span of 24 hours, more than 100 cities and towns in Ukraine’s eastern regions have been subjected to relentless bombardment by Russia, as stated by Ukrainian authorities. This alarming escalation marks the most intense day of Russian shelling witnessed this year.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Igor Klymenko, took to social media to express the severity of the situation. He revealed that Russia had unleashed an onslaught of millions of shells, targeting numerous cities across the eastern parts of the country. Klymenko stated that within the past day, 118 settlements in 10 regions were bombarded—setting a disheartening record for the highest number of cities and villages under attack this year.

The impact of Russia’s wave of strikes has been devastating, reducing several towns and villages to rubble. Local authorities reported casualties resulting from the bombardment. In Kharkiv, a city near the Russian border, one person lost their life in the overnight shelling. Similarly, in southeastern Kherson, another individual was killed. Additionally, a Russian drone strike on the southern city of Nikopol tragically claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman and left four others injured.

Amidst the chaos, there were reports of a Russian strike on an oil refinery in Kremenchuk. The attack triggered a fire that took hours to extinguish. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in relation to this incident.

The relentless attacks raise concerns not only within Ukraine but also among its Western allies, including the United States. There is a growing worry that Russia’s targeting of energy infrastructure, especially as winter approaches, could severely impact Ukraine and potentially leave it vulnerable.

Addressing the situation, Ukrainian top general Valery Zaluzhny provided insight in an interview with the British publication, The Economist. Zaluzhny expressed his assessment that the conflict is gradually evolving into a state of attrition. To meet its goals, Ukraine will require new technology and larger army reserves, he stated. This indicates a shift from optimistic expectations of a significant territorial gain through a counteroffensive.

Despite hopes for a decisive breakthrough, Zaluzhny expressed a more pragmatic outlook, acknowledging the challenging nature of the conflict. The path ahead may not be characterized by a swift and dramatic victory but rather indicate the need for a prolonged and strategic approach.

