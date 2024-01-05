Russia Allegedly Attacks Ukraine with North Korean Ballistic Missiles

The White House has recently claimed that Russia has begun utilizing ballistic missiles provided by North Korea to launch attacks on Ukraine. In addition, they have accused Russia of being in discussions with Iran to acquire short-range ballistic missiles. According to US intelligence assessments, Iranian missiles have not yet been delivered to Russia, but the deal is expected to be finalized in the future.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the US national security council, revealed on Thursday that Russia had fired a North Korean ballistic missile into Ukraine on December 30th, however, it landed in an open field without causing any damage. Kirby stated that Russian forces had subsequently launched more missiles on January 2nd, the impact of which is yet to be determined.

Kirby highlighted that Russia’s increasing isolation on the world stage, as a result of sanctions and export controls, has pushed the country to seek military equipment from like-minded states. One of these states, according to Kirby, is North Korea. He expressed concern over Pyongyang’s escalating support for Moscow and characterized it as a significant development.

The North Korean missiles used by Russia have a range of 900km (560 miles). In exchange for these weapons, Russia is expected to provide fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, and other advanced technologies.

Kirby emphasized that such agreements could have severe security implications for the Korean peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region. He also revealed that Iran had already showcased its close-range ballistic missile capabilities to Russian military officials, but no actual missile deliveries to Russia had been detected thus far.

As a response, the US intends to impose sanctions on those involved in facilitating the arms transfer and plans to address Russia’s weapons trade with North Korea at the United Nations, citing it as a violation of an international arms embargo.

Kirby argued that Russia’s reliance on foreign arms acquisition should serve as a wake-up call to Congress regarding the consequences of its failure to pass an arms supply package for Ukraine before Christmas. He called on Congress to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources for self-defense, stressing that the American people and government stand firmly with the Ukrainian people.

