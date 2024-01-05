Russian Aggression in Ukraine Intensifies with North Korean Missiles: A Troubling Escalation

The recent developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have taken a sinister turn, as it has been revealed that Russia is now utilizing ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea to attack its neighboring country. The White House has expressed deep concern over this dangerous escalation and has also alleged that Russia is in talks with Iran to acquire short-range ballistic missiles.

The United States intelligence assessment suggests that while Iranian missiles have not yet arrived in Russia, the deal is expected to be completed in the near future. According to John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, a North Korean ballistic missile was fired by Russia into Ukraine on December 30th. Fortunately, the missile landed in an open field. However, Kirby further revealed that Russian forces launched additional missiles on January 2nd as part of a larger salvo, and the impact of these missiles is yet to be determined.

One of the key factors behind Russia’s increased reliance on North Korea for military equipment is the country’s growing isolation on the world stage due to sanctions and export controls. Kirby emphasized that this development marks a significant and concerning escalation in Pyongyang’s support for Moscow.

The range of the ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea is estimated to be around 900km (560 miles). In exchange for these weapons, Russia is expected to provide fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, and other advanced technologies. This growing partnership between Russia and North Korea poses grave security implications not only for the Korean peninsula but also for the entire Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to the collaboration with North Korea, Russia is allegedly engaging in negotiations with Iran to acquire close-range ballistic missiles. Although there is no evidence of missile deliveries from Iran to Russia yet, the United States has expressed concern that these negotiations are progressing. The US is closely monitoring the situation, and if the acquisition of missile systems from Iran by Russia becomes a reality, it would be a troubling development.

In response to these disturbing revelations, the United States has declared its intention to impose sanctions on those involved in facilitating the arms transfer. Furthermore, the US plans to bring the matter of Russia’s weapons trade with North Korea to the attention of the United Nations, citing it as a violation of the international arms embargo.

John Kirby also pointed out that Russia’s foreign arms acquisition should serve as a reminder to the US Congress of the consequences of its failure to pass an arms supply package for Ukraine before Christmas. He emphasized that Russia is relying on its allies to replenish its military stockpiles and support its ongoing war against Ukraine, with Iran and North Korea standing firmly by Russia’s side. Kirby concluded by urging Congress to take immediate action in providing Ukraine with the necessary means to defend itself, emphasizing that the time for action is now.

FAQ:

– What are ballistic missiles?: Ballistic missiles are long-range guided missiles designed to deliver nuclear or conventional weapons to distant targets. They follow a ballistic trajectory, which means they are initially propelled into the air and then follow a parabolic path towards their target.

– What is a salvo?: A salvo refers to firing a series of missiles or artillery rounds simultaneously or in quick succession.

– What is an arms embargo?: An arms embargo is a prohibition on the export, import, or transfer of weapons and military equipment to a particular country or group of countries. It is usually imposed by the international community to promote peace and security or to prevent arms from falling into the wrong hands.