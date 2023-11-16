New Article: Russia Faces Criticism for Blocking Ukraine President’s Speech at UN

Russia faced sharp criticism after attempting to prevent Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from speaking at the recent United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. The move drew a strong rebuke from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who emphasized that the speaking order had been arranged in advance and objections should have been raised beforehand.

Rama made it clear that the Albanian presidency was not involved in any “special operation,” as Russia had suggested. He underscored that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should not be downplayed or dismissed lightly. Rama’s words demonstrated his dissatisfaction with Russia’s military ambitions in neighboring Ukraine, and he urged Russia to end the war so that President Zelenskyy would not need to address the Security Council.

In response, Russian Ambassador to the U.N., Vassily Nebenzia, accused Albania of prioritizing its “political and ideological beliefs” over its obligations to the council. Rama wasted no time in criticizing Nebenzia’s stance and reiterating his concerns about Russia’s actions in Ukraine. He pointed out the irony of Russia lecturing others on violating rules when it is engaged in a blatant violation itself.

President Zelenskyy, dressed in his characteristic army green shirt, addressed the Security Council for the first time since Russia’s invasion. He called for international support in defending Ukraine against Russian forces. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s right to self-defense and urged other nations to assist by providing weapons, imposing sanctions, and exerting comprehensive pressure on the aggressor. He stressed that solidarity and action were necessary to uphold the principles of the U.N. Charter.

Multiple Western nations have already imposed sanctions on Russia, and several have provided Ukraine with significant military assistance. Furthermore, the U.N. General Assembly, consisting of 193 member states, has repeatedly condemned Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine.

