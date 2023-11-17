Unveiling of Maritime Drills in the Baltic Sea

Russia Declares Commencement of Extensive Naval Exercises Amid Regional Tensions

In an official announcement, Russia revealed on Wednesday the initiation of its much-anticipated naval exercises in the Baltic Sea. This development comes at a time of heightened unease between Russia and its European neighbors due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine.

Notably, Russia frequently conducts naval drills in the Baltic Sea, often in response to corresponding NATO exercises taking place in the vicinity. These exercises are an integral part of Russia’s military strategy, effectively showcasing its naval might and proficiency.

The Russian Navy has exerted a significant impact on Moscow’s operations against Ukraine, employing an array of sophisticated weaponry including ship- and submarine-based cruise missiles. Additionally, its involvement extends to other critical aspects of military action.

The Defense Ministry, in an official statement, declared the initiation of the “Ocean Shield-2023” naval exercises within the Baltic region. The comprehensive drills are set to feature the participation of 30 warships and boats, accompanied by 20 support vessels and a military contingent of approximately 6,000 personnel.

The prime objectives of the exercises encompass the safeguarding of crucial sea routes, transiting troops and military equipment, and fortifying coastal defenses. Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the drills would encompass over 200 combat exercises, including live weapon utilizations.

