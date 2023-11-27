Extreme Weather Hits Southern Russia and Ukraine, Leaving Millions without Power

Massive storms with hurricane winds and heavy flooding have wreaked havoc in southern Russia and Ukraine, leaving approximately 2 million people without electricity. The hardest hit areas include Dagestan, Krasnodar, Rostov, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea. Tragically, four storm-related deaths have been reported thus far.

The storm has extended its reach beyond Russia and Ukraine, affecting Moldova, Georgia, and Bulgaria. In Russia’s Black Sea port of Sochi, large waves have been seen battering the city’s seafront, while footage has emerged of a three-storey building collapsing near the town of Anapa. Additionally, a cargo vessel with 21 crew members has run aground.

The capital city, Moscow, has also been impacted by heavy snowfall, which required the deployment of specialized machinery to clear the streets. In Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, flooding has occurred in coastal areas, resulting in fallen trees and debris on the streets. The damage caused by the storm includes the destruction of a historic museum-aquarium in the port of Sevastopol, leading to the death of approximately 800 exotic fish.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, has claimed that the storm washed away trenches dug by the Russian army on the beaches of occupied Crimea. However, Russia’s military has not commented on this allegation.

In Ukraine, 2,019 villages and towns have been left without power due to the snowstorms. The country’s DSNS emergency service has reported that 48 people, including children, have been rescued from trapped vehicles in Odesa region, which has experienced some of the worst conditions. The heavy snowfall has caused snow drifts reaching over two meters, resulting in the need to tow away 840 vehicles. Hypothermia has affected at least six individuals, and 14 motorways are currently blocked.

Efforts are underway to address the extensive damage caused by the storm, with over 1,500 rescuers deployed across Ukraine for clean-up operations. They are being assisted by the police, border guards, and National Guard members. In Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, the largest flag in the country had to be taken down from a 90-meter pole after sustaining damage from the fierce winds, but authorities have confirmed that it will be replaced and raised again.

The extreme weather conditions come at a time when reports suggest that Russia is preparing massive rocket and drone strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, including the power grid. Similar attacks were carried out the previous autumn and winter, leaving millions in Ukraine without electricity and heating. Recently, Ukraine claimed that Russia launched its biggest drone strike on Kyiv since its invasion in February 2022, with the majority of the drones shot down.

