Bold Call for OPEC+ Unity in Global Oil Cuts

In a surprising turn of events, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporters, have made a powerful joint statement, urging all members of the OPEC+ alliance to join in on the agreement to cut oil production. This call comes just days after a tumultuous meeting among the producers’ club.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s impromptu visit to Riyadh to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman resulted in a shared statement by the two nations. The statement emphasized the successful collaboration between Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other OPEC+ countries in stabilizing the global oil market.

The importance of continuing this cooperation and the necessity for all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement were key points in the joint statement. The statement aimed to benefit both producers and consumers and support the growth of the global economy.

While the Russian version of the statement used the term “join,” the English translation utilized the word “adhere.” Nonetheless, it is apparent that both Russia and Saudi Arabia are keen on sending a strong message to OPEC+ members who have not fulfilled their production cut commitments.

One notable absentee from the production cuts is Iran, a significant member of OPEC. Despite enduring various U.S. sanctions since 1979, Iran is determined to boost its production and reach an output of 3.6 million barrels per day by March 2023.

In another intriguing development, following his return to Moscow, Putin held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The discussions covered a range of issues, including conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Yemen, as well as the Iranian nuclear program and defense cooperation.

The purpose of Putin’s trip to Riyadh, which involved an escort of four Russian fighter jets, remains somewhat mysterious. Nevertheless, it is evident that Putin and MbS had significant discussions on critical matters impacting the Middle East and beyond.

OPEC+, a group of producers responsible for over 40% of global oil production, faced delays and disagreements during their recent meeting. These disagreements, particularly with African producers regarding output levels, hinted at deeper divisions within the group.

The decision to reduce supply led to a drop in oil prices to a five-month low, indicating that the market anticipated more decisive action from OPEC+. With Putin and MbS controlling a fifth of daily oil production, the burden of maintaining higher prices weighs heavily on both leaders. The question remains as to how much each leader should shoulder and how to effectively verify compliance.

Overall, this bold call for OPEC+ unity in global oil cuts signifies a renewed commitment to stability in the oil market. As the world watches and waits, it remains to be seen how OPEC+ members will respond to this call for collective action.

