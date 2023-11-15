After a joint investigation carried out by The Washington Post and the German news magazine Der Spiegel, evidence has emerged of Ukrainian military officials coordinating an attack on Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022. The report has caused alarm within the Kremlin, particularly due to the revelation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unaware of the operation.

Traces of Ukrainian involvement in the attack have been met by growing concern from Russian officials. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, stressed the importance of acknowledging this evidence and expressed worry that President Zelenskyy may not have control over the actions of his subordinates. This perceived lack of control is not only alarming for Russia but also for Western nations.

The attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines has been a contentious issue, with accusations of Western, Ukrainian, and Russian involvement. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The report identified Roman Chervinsky, a high-ranking Ukrainian military official, as the main orchestrator of the explosions. Chervinsky, who has extensive intelligence links, allegedly answered to General Valery Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military.

Interestingly, the report suggests that President Zelenskyy was intentionally kept uninformed about the operation. This raises questions about the possible existence of other covert operations against Russian forces that occurred without the president’s knowledge or approval.

While a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military stated that they had no information about the report, Chervinsky strongly denied any involvement in the operation. He dismissed the allegations as baseless speculations propagated by Russian propaganda.

The Nord Stream explosions have had significant implications for Russia’s gas exports to Europe. The attacks damaged the gas pipeline network below the Baltic Sea, disrupting the multibillion-dollar project and raising concerns about energy security and stability in the region.

With the completion of the second Nord Stream pipeline shortly before the explosions, Russia now has the means to bypass the previous mainline that runs through Ukraine. This development has not only shifted the dynamics of energy supply but has also sparked geopolitical tensions.

FAQ

Q: Who was responsible for the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines?

A: While no one has claimed responsibility, evidence has emerged pointing towards Ukrainian military officials as the orchestrators.

Q: Was Ukrainian President Zelenskyy aware of the operation?

A: According to the report, President Zelenskyy was intentionally kept in the dark about the operation.

Q: What are the implications of the Nord Stream attack?

A: The attack disrupted Russia’s gas exports to Europe and raised concerns about energy security and stability in the region. It also highlighted the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding energy supply.

Q: Has Russia accused anyone else of involvement in the Nord Stream explosions?

A: Russia had previously accused the West, specifically the United States and Britain, of involvement in the attacks, but without providing evidence to support these claims.

Sources:

– The Washington Post

– Der Spiegel