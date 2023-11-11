Russia Declares Norway as an Unfriendly Nation

Russia has recently announced that Norway will be added to its list of foreign countries that have engaged in unfriendly acts towards Russian diplomatic missions. This move comes after Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats earlier this year for alleged spying, to which Russia responded by expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats. As a result of being categorized as “unfriendly,” Norway will now face limitations on the number of local staff it can hire in Russia, with a maximum of 27 allowed.

Despite this development, Norway firmly denies any accusations of behaving in an unfriendly manner towards Russia. The Norwegian Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, emphasized that the current situation is a direct consequence of Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. She stated that it is ultimately Russia’s decision to end the war, and emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations and open channels of communication, particularly during challenging times.

While Russia has declared Norway as an unfriendly nation, it is worth noting that both countries share a border in the Arctic. As neighboring countries, they have a mutual interest in maintaining working diplomatic relations. It is in their best interest to cultivate and sustain positive engagement, fostering a foundation for cooperation and understanding.

